ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A previous child pornography convict was arrested and charged on new offenses, federal officials announced Monday evening.

Rochester resident Robert Bibbins had been previously convicted of a child pornography offense in 2015. According to federal officials, he was sentenced to a jail term and 10 years of probation, which he then allegedly violated in 2020.

The violation brought between one and three years behind bars. Bibbins, 50, was released on September 19, 2022 after serving two years.

Three days later, prosecutors allege that a routine search produced an “internet-capable cellular phone secreted in a trash can,” at the halfway house where Bibbins was staying.

Investigators said that, upon reviewing the phone, sexually explicit images of children were discovered.

Bibbins was arrested and charged via criminal complaint with receipt and possession child pornography. His charges carry a minimum penalty of 10 years, a maximum of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine.