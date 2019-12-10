Rochester company awarded over $3 million to begin Alzheimer’s treatment clinical trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local company’s research on Alzheimer’s disease is attracting the support of some of the biggest philanthropists in the country, including Bill Gates.

Currently the only treatment for Alzheimer’s involves managing symptoms.

Vaccinex in Rochester has developed an experimental drug that could be a game changer — because it might actually prevent cognitive decline.

On Tuesday News 8 learned that in addition to a $750,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association, Vaccinex has been awarded $3 million from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

Both awards include the backing of billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, and will be used to begin a clinical trial.

“What we hope to see is that we slow and potentially prevent progression of the disease,” said President and CEO of Vaccinex, Maurice Zuaderer.

This level of non-profit is unusual for such a study, and indicates the promising potential of Pepinemab to one day treat Alzheimer’s.