Rochester community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the community gathered virtually on Monday to remember life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The theme for the Greater Rochester Martin Luther King. Jr. Commission this year is “No lie can live forever, the truth is marching on.”

Commission President Simeon Banister said this year’s speech aims to draw a distinction between the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building and the non-violent protests of the Civil Rights Movement.

Banister said it’s important to recognize what the country has accomplished while also acknowledging the work that lies ahead.

“We at the end of each year revitalize our commitment to carry on the legacy of Dr. King to the community,” Banister said. “We encourage folks to come out, take the charge with us pledge the covenant that we are going to continue to work together to build a beloved community.”

The Commission also holds a celebration on Juneteeth — a state holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.