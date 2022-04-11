ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Colonial … Your window and door experts.

If you sang that more than you read it, you’re probably not alone. It’s the longtime company jingle for Rochester Colonial, which is celebrating 75 years of business in 2022.

The company was founded in 1947 as LaQuig Colonial. The business was purchased by Sam Gionta and the name was changed in 1960. The Gionta family still owns the company today.

To celebrate the 75-year milestone, Rochester Colonial Manufacturing is inviting community members to record their own versions of the advertising theme song.

Each of the three contest winners will receive a cash prize. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, May 22 and the company will announce the contest winners on Monday, June 13.

Company officials say the jingle debuted about 20 years ago and has run tens of thousands of times in local ads. They say the tune has been updated over the years, including a “major modernization” in 2018. The full version of the song is about a minute long and contains verses.

Over the years, the company has considered using different versions, including adaptations for solo guitar, piano, and even a rap version.

Click here to submit your version of the jingle for the contest.

Rochester Colonial employs more than 100 people and occupies nearly 300,000 square feet of showroom, warehouse, manufacturing, and office facilities in the greater Rochester area.