Rochester Collectible & Vintage Toy Show 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Over a thousand toy collectors and enthusiasts attended the Rochester Collectible & Vintage Toy Show on Sunday at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex in Rochester. This is western New York's largest toy show of its kind.

The popular annual event gives fans a chance to browse and buy classic toys, games, and dolls beloved by generations.

From Star Wars to Game of Thrones action figures, Barbies, American Girl Dolls and more; the show had something for everyone.

"I think we're going to see a big turn-out this year. With all the attention the closure of Toys 'R Us generated this past year, I think it's actually reinvigorated people's passion and appreciation of toys. No one wants to see an end to things they cherished as a child," show promoter Gary Smith said.

A portion of the proceeds were donated to benefit the Pirate Toy Fund, which provides toys year-round to children in need in.