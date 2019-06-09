Local News

Rochester Collectible & Vintage Toy Show 2019

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 02:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Over a thousand toy collectors and enthusiasts attended the Rochester Collectible & Vintage Toy Show on Sunday at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex in Rochester. This is western New York's largest toy show of its kind.

The popular annual event gives fans a chance to browse and buy classic toys, games, and dolls beloved by generations.

From Star Wars to Game of Thrones action figures, Barbies, American Girl Dolls and more; the show had something for everyone. 

"I think we're going to see a big turn-out this year. With all the attention the closure of Toys 'R Us generated this past year, I think it's actually reinvigorated people's passion and appreciation of toys. No one wants to see an end to things they cherished as a child," show promoter Gary Smith said.

A portion of the proceeds were donated to benefit the Pirate Toy Fund, which provides toys year-round to children in need in. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected