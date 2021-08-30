Rochester Cocktail Revival holds cannabis education event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Cocktail Revival Spirits Festival kicked off Monday, with an event to help those interested in legalized adult-use recreational marijuana to understand some of the logistics involved in sales.

The event was put together with the help of the law firm Harter Secrest & Emery. The goal was to break down the state’s new cannabis law, how to license the product, and the interaction between cannabis and alcohol licensing.

This is just one of the number of informative events scheduled for the festival.

“We like to expose everyone — all of the curious — to an educational element,” said event organizer Chuck Cerankosky. “We put together a program of seminars each year that anchors the festival and lets people learn a little of the background of the spirits that they enjoy.”

2021 marks the 8th year of the Rochester Cocktail Revival, New York state’s only week-long spirits festival.