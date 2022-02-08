ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District has suspended plans to reconfigure and close a number of school buildings.

According to a letter from Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small, the delay will allow for a “robust community conversation” before the process moves forward. Families will hear more from the district Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, we remain in a situation where the need to reconfigure and close schools is a reality,” Myers-Small writes. “Our enrollment continues to decline, we have undersubscribed and low-performing schools, and recommendations in our NYS academic and fiscal plans call for a reduction of the District’s footprint.”

Despite the delay, Leadership Academy for Young Men will still close at the end of the current school year, as planned. Northeast College Preparatory High School will relocate to the Charlotte Campus beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

