ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District has suspended plans to reconfigure and close a number of school buildings.
According to a letter from Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small, the delay will allow for a “robust community conversation” before the process moves forward. Families will hear more from the district Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, we remain in a situation where the need to reconfigure and close schools is a reality,” Myers-Small writes. “Our enrollment continues to decline, we have undersubscribed and low-performing schools, and recommendations in our NYS academic and fiscal plans call for a reduction of the District’s footprint.”
Despite the delay, Leadership Academy for Young Men will still close at the end of the current school year, as planned. Northeast College Preparatory High School will relocate to the Charlotte Campus beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.
Read the full letter from the superintendent
Dear Colleagues,
As you may recall, in November I submitted a proposal for school reconfigurations and closures to commence next school year. I want to provide you with an update from this evening’s Board of Education meeting. Communications to the affected school communities will be sent to families tomorrow.
After much discussion with stakeholders and the desire for a robust community conversation, I have decided to suspend the proposals to reconfigure or close the following schools:
Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7
Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School No. 19
Nathaniel Hawthorne School No. 25
Adlai E. Stevenson School No. 29
Andrew J. Townson School No. 39
Montessori Academy School No. 53
Flower City School No. 54
RISE Community School No. 106
Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence
Northwest Junior High at Douglass
Rochester International Academy
Leadership Academy for Young Men will close at the end of this academic year. In the coming weeks, we will begin working with students and families to make their transition to a new school community as smooth, simple, and successful as possible. We do not anticipate any layoffs as a result of this closure.
Northeast College Preparatory High School will relocate to the Charlotte Campus, effective the 2022-2023 school year. Northwest Junior High will remain at the Douglass Campus and continue to serve 7th and 8th grade students.
Unfortunately, we remain in a situation where the need to reconfigure and close schools is a reality. Our enrollment continues to decline, we have undersubscribed and low-performing schools, and recommendations in our NYS academic and fiscal plans call for a reduction of the District’s footprint.
Community engagement on school closures and grade-level configurations will continue this spring when we initiate the planning of Phase III of the Facilities Modernization Program. We will share data and information, have difficult conversations, and make tough decisions. Final determinations will be presented to the Board of Education for a vote in October 2022.
My goal is to provide a high-quality education with robust programming and all the necessary supports that every scholar deserves. I look forward to a healthy discussion on the future of our District. Thank you for your dedication to our scholars. I appreciate and value you.Dr. Lesli Myers-Small
Superintendent of Schools