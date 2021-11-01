Rochester City School District enacts $2,500 bus driver incentives

ROCHESTER, N.;Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is offering incentives to current and future school bus drivers to stave off staffing shortages.

The district struggled at the start of the school year to get some 29,000 students transportation to schools. District officials have been working collectively with unions representing school bus drivers to keep the employees they already have interested in staying, and to find ways to encourage new drivers to sign up.

New recruits hired between November and April first will get a $2,500 bonus. Current employees with a Commercial Driver’s License are eligible for the same amount. Drivers who miss 2 days or fewer will get another $250 bonus.

If you know someone who wants to work for the RCSD, you could get a $100 referral bonus if they apply.

There are restrictions to these bonus amounts, but the district says this is one step toward ending staffing shortages.