ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 13th cohort of the Destler and Johnson Rochester City Scholar program was celebrated at RIT Monday.

The Rochester City Scholars program recognizes the financial challenges preventing students within the City of Rochester from attending college. The program provides high school students around the city with the opportunity to receive academic and social support as they transition to college life.

It also allows them to attend RIT free of tuition.

“If it wasn’t for RCS I don’t think I’d actually be able to make it to RIT,” said student Noemi Lopez, “so it’s been a huge support in that fact, that I actually have the aspiration to be at RIT and have these goals. Really, it has given me the resources to actually be here, to actually aspire to my dreams.”

The program has been around since 2010, and has since served nearly 300 students. The program`s first ever students graduated just last year.