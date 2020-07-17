Rochester City Council appeal aims to give Police Accountability Board disciplinary power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council has filed an appeal to a court ruling that stripped the Police Accountability Board of its disciplinary power.

A statement from City Council Friday said:

“Today, we have followed through on the commitment we made in May to appeal the ruling of the Supreme Court related to the Police Accountability Board. An attorney for the City Council submitted our appeal this afternoon, and we are confident the decision of the lower court will be overturned. Rochesterians voted 3 to 1 in favor of establishing a transparent Police Accountability Board that would have disciplinary authority. We are committed to continuing to fight for the voice of our citizens, and this is the next step in that process.”

City Council members will host a Zoom briefing Friday at 4 p.m. to further discuss the appeal.

In early May, a New York State Supreme Court ruling stripped the newly-formed Police Accountability Board of its disciplinary powers.

Back in November, Rochester voters overwhelmingly approved of the PAB referendum, with 75% of the vote. In January, the nine members of the board were approved by Rochester City Council.

