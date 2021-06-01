Rochester City Council to hold public forum on dirt bike, ATV use

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council will hold a public forum on Tuesday on the increased use of ATVs, dirt bikes, and off-road motorized vehicles on city streets.

The forum will be live streamed on the council’s Youtube page at 5:30 p.m. Those attending will be able to share possible solutions for cutting down on violent crashes involving these vehicles.

Last week, the Monroe County Legislature adopted a law that will give police additional tools to enforce existing laws and will also authorize increased fines for the use of illegal vehicles.

Officials say the “Operation of Off Road Vehicles on Public Highways in Monroe County” local law will give police additional tools to enforce existing laws and will also authorize increased fines for the illegal use of these vehicles. Officials add that the legislation gives law enforcement authority to impound and permanently remove the vehicles from the streets.

The legislation came weeks after multiple fatal crashes involving dirt bikes in the City of Rochester.