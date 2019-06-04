Rochester City Council proposes banning smoking within 100 feet of libraries

FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K. 1970: President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law, requiring the surgeon general's warnings on tobacco products and banning cigarette advertisements on television and radio in the United States, effective Jan. 2, 1971.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Rochester City Council is proposing a change to the municipal code regarding smoking near public libraries. Smoking is currently prohibited within 50 feet of a public library in the City of Rochester. The change would increase that distance to 100 feet.

In December 2018, New York State amended its Public Health Law to prohibit smoking around public libraries within 100 feet of the entrance, the exit, or any outdoor area as long as it does not encroach on a residential property.

The proposed change to the municipal code in Rochester would make it consistent with state law.

The amended state Public Health Law will go into effect on June 19, 2019.