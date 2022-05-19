ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester City Council announced Thursday evening that they have acted on a plan for the Police Accountability Board.

In a statement, Rochester City Council President Miguel A. Meléndez Jr. said that this plan — the “3-Point Accountability Plan” — is to hold the PAB accountable and to fully investigate current personnel complaints and claims of mismanagement.

“These measures will be put in place to ensure a fair process and fiscal monitoring while the investigation is underway,” said Meléndez. “The outcomes of the investigation, with the exception of sensitive personal information, will be made available to the public and will be as transparent as possible.”

Officials of the City Council outlined the steps of the “3-Point Accountability Plan” that will be taken:

Hire Outside Counsel Establish a Select Committee on PAB Enact a moratorium on hiring

Under this plan, officials from the Council said they voted to hire Taren Greenidge from the Law Firm of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP to investigate the allegations and to present their findings and a plan to address, correct and remedy any faults within the agency.

Officials also say the Council created a “Select Committee on the PAB” to receive the report from the outside counsel and to ensure any recommendations are implemented.

Additionally, City Council officials said they have instituted a hiring and spending moratorium at the PAB until the outside council finishes their work.

Membership of the Select Committee on the PAB will be announced in the future.