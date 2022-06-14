ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council passed Mayor Malik Evan’s 2022-2023 proposed budget Tuesday night.

Mayor Evans released the $627million budget proposal in May, saying it contained no increase in the property tax levy and focused on public safety, strengthening neighborhoods, infrastructure, youth development, economic empowerment, and promoting equity, inclusion, and social justice.

City Council also took action regarding the city’s beleaguered Police Accountability Board. With Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds on administrative leave, and former Board Chair Shani Wilson resigning after being accused of sexual harassment by Dwyer Reynolds, Rochester City Council decided Tuesday to split the board’s $5 million budget.

The PAB will receive half its budget up front, with the remaining half held back until the situation can be reassessed in December.

City Council voted down the Rochester City School District’s $900 million budget proposal. That proposal was criticized in April for what was considered a lack of transparency.

