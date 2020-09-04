Rochester City council demands money for mental health services, Mayor Warren responds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City Council is demanding a list of changes following Prude’s death, including city funding for mental health response services and Mayor Warren says she is going to do just that, and released various other steps she is taking to create change.

Daniel Prude had just been released from the hospital for mental health challenges prior to his encounter with police, and now concern is growing on how the Rochester Police Department respond to mental health calls

Rochester City council sent this letter to the mayor in the wake of Prude’s Death.

Members are demanding; the officers involved be placed on administrative leave until the completion of the criminal investigation, charges filed against protesters dropped and for the city to invest $750,000 to fund Monroe County’s Forensic Intervention Team.

The Forensic Intervention team would be another tool to help officers deal with call involving mental health challenges. It’s a partnership with the County’s Office of Mental Health to assist those struggling with mental health needs and decrease the use of emergency and crisis response services in situations involving mental health.

“It’s complimentary to our rpd we still will have the Rochester police show up to 9-1-1 call but if it is a mental health issue we will make sure that fit team takes the lead or whatever team it may be, takes the lead in it and make sure that if we can deescalated and make sure the person gets the help,” said Jose Peo City council member.

The request for more mental health services was addressed by Mayor Lovely Warren, who released her own changes to criminal justice.

The Mayor say she will; immediately suspended all officers involved, reprimand the police chief, provided $300,000 to Monroe County FIT Team, and charge the RASE (Racial And Structural Equity) Commission to Develop and Recommend Long-Term Solutions for Response to Mental Health Calls

“No longer can we sweep these issues under the rug as it pertains to the criminal justice system as it pertains to health care as it pertains to mental health,” said Rochester city Mayor Lovely Warren.

Mayor Warren also said she will Seek to Meet with the Prude Family and Local BLM protestors to Discuss Mr. Prude’s Life and hear their policy ideas.

City council also wrote state attorney general Letitia James, asking her to come to Rochester to explain the process her office must take, to fully and independently investigate this case.