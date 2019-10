As election season nears, police accountability is emerging as a major issue in Rochester.

Candidates for Rochester City Council will take part in a forum on police accountability Tuesday.

The event will focus on questions about a new Police Accountability Board, as well as questions from the audience.

15 of the City Council candidates have confirmed they will take part.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at East High School.