Rochester City Council calls for firing of officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night urging the city administration and Rochester Police Chief to consider firing the officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death.

The Rochester Police Department previously said it was waiting for a decision on criminal charges before deciding on disciplinary action against the officers.

The resolution states that “the residents of this city have the right to see a conclusion to this matter and to see justice served” after a grand jury investigation failed to result in any charges against the officers.

The resolution passed in an 8-1 vote. Councilmember Jose Peo’s was the only vote against it.