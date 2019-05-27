ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A community project that has been in talks for years finally takes a step forward after the Rochester City Council approved funding for it. That project will transform a vacant lot off North Clinton Avenue into an area full of opportunities.

La Marketa project will transform that vacant lot that sits diagonally across from Saint Michael's church into a public plaza for retail and outdoor use. It's a project that Latino leaders in the North Clinton neighborhood say it's much-needed, and they hope it makes a big difference.

The plaza will have lights in hopes to curb drug use in the area. In addition to that, it'll include a bandstand, new landscape designs and provide entry-level retail opportunities for small business to serve the neighborhood.

"It would open up jobs; it will open up more businesses in the area. Hopefully, this would be an impact to let this community know, let the city know that there are good things that happen here," said Albert Algarín, with North Clinton Business Association.

"This is going to be one of those self-affirmations. Where you feed positive, you'll get positive. You'll see the community back engaged in the community," said Mercedes Vázquez-Simmons, with North Clinton Avenue Street Liason. "You see that we're going to be unified as a community in many of the social issues you're seeing."

The Rochester City Council recently approved $400,000 from the Empire State Development funds to support the development of La Marketa project. Groundbreaking for it is expected to be this Fall and to be completed by 2020.

