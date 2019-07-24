Rochester City Council approves development proposal at Eastman Business Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council has approved a proposal to expand a development plan at the Eastman Business Park.

The park previously announced it wants to build a site for high tech firms on an old parking lot. Now there are plans to expand the project to include housing, retail space, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

“No matter who comes here to develop, and it’s a lot of property, we want to have consistency and quality throughout the whole area. And the new zoning has that,” said Director of Marketing and Business Development Tim Palmer.

The plan includes more than 100 acres at the very eastern end of the Eastman Business Park. Located south of West Ridge Road and east of Lake Avenue.

Tim Palmer says their plan could potentially boost the local economy.

“People have really come together and tried to make this place more vibrant, exciting and really serve the community as well as manufacturers better, so it’s more jobs,” said Palmer.

Concerns with this proposal were voiced by the Maplewood Neighborhood Association in a letter stating the “light industrial” use in the project would be “too industrial.”

“There’s going to be some folks who maybe don’t agree with everything, or there may be some misunderstandings out there. But this topic has been fully vetted,” said Palmer.

Since the proposal was approved by city council Tuesday night, Eastman Business Park will now move forward with a development strategy. If all goes well, it plans to break ground in two to three years.