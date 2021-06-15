Rochester City Council approves budget, fully funding Police Accountability Board

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council approved the city’s nearly $561 million budget proposal Tuesday evening, allotting $5 million for the city’s Police Accountability Board.

The proposal passed in a 5-4 vote.

Here's how each councilmember voted:



Evans: Nay

Gruber: Nay

Harris: Yes

Lupien: Nay

Melendez: Yes

Patterson: Yes

Peo: Nay

Lightfoot: Yes

Critics of the budget say it does not adequately reduce funding to the police department, or invest in services like rec centers, libraries, code enforcement and violence prevention.

“The safest cities in America are not ones with the most police,” said Councilmember Mary Lupien, “but the ones with the most resources.”

” My constituents have not asked me to reduce police,” said Councilmember Willie Lightfoot. “In fact, they want the police.”

The Police Accountability Board asked for $5 million in the budget to provide for 50 employees.

Statement from Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren:

“The adopted City budget will protect taxpayers and build upon our success overcoming the pandemic to create more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and greater educational opportunities. It continues our work to create equity and fairness for all.”

