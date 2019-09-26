Rochester City Council appeals Police Accountability Board referendum decision

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday the Rochester City Council announced it filed an appeal on the decision that would block a referendum vote on the proposed Police Accountability Board.

Earlier this month, the Rochester Police Locust Club filed a lawsuit against the City of Rochester, Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester City Council, and the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Under the judge’s decision, the referendum could appear on the November ballot, but the votes wouldn’t count. Thursday city council filed an appeal in the Appellate Division Fourth Judicial Department, asking them to review the decision.

Thursday Council President Loretta Scott released a statement regarding the filing of the appeal.

Today the attorney for the Rochester City Council filed an appeal in the Appellate Division Fourth Judicial Department to review the decision that came yesterday from Judge Ark relating to the Police Accountability Board referendum vote scheduled for Election Day, November 5, 2019. It is our hope that the appellate court will allow the votes to be cast and counted so that the voice of the people can be heard. This vote is too important to push off and to do so would only serve to confuse voters. The voices of the Rochester electorate must be heard and we encourage all to vote on the proposition. Council President Loretta Scott

