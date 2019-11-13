Rochester City Council accepting applications to serve on Police Accountability Board

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Applications are now open for Rochester’s Police Accountability Board. The referendum passed with a 75% vote on November 5, Election Day.

Nine city residents will be recommended for the volunteer positions on the board — one from each of the four city council districts, four from the Police Accountability Board Alliance, and one from the mayor.

All appointments must be approved by the city council.

“With the passage of the referendum, the Council is now accepting résumés from those interested in serving on the PAB. Appointing a diverse PAB, reflective of our community is important, and that is why I am encouraging city residents who are interested in serving to send in their information,” said Council President Loretta C. Scott. “The Council will be conducting interviews in order to ensure that those selected are impartial and fair. We want a PAB that is thoughtful and comes to the table without any preconceived notions or prejudices.” Council President Loretta C. Scott

Those interested in serving on the Police Accountability Board should send their résumé and a cover letter detailing their experience and skills, as well as why they wish to serve on this Board to: Office of the City Council – Attention PAB, 30 Church Street, Room 301A, Rochester, NY 14614 or email PAB.Application@cityofrochester.gov.

The Council is requesting that those wishing to be considered for the PAB send their information in no later than November 27, 2019. Résumés will be reviewed by the Council for eligibility to serve, and additional information may be requested from candidates selected as the process moves forward.

The Council will also forward résumés and cover letters received to the Mayor and Police Accountability Board Alliance.