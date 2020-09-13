Rochester church hosts Sickle Cell Awareness benefit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and a local group is trying to raise awareness about the disease with music. Proceeds from the concert on Saturday went to the Roc-City Sicklers.

Patrice Taylor lost her sister to sickle cell. The disease primarily impacts African Americans. Since then, Taylor said she wanted to share her sister’s story and educate the community about prevention.

“My sister passed away from the disease in 2011, and I made it my mission to bring awareness about the disease to the community,” Taylor said. “Sickle cell affects people of African American discent and we need to advocate from people suffering from the disease.”

The benefit concert was held at the Faith Victory Christian Center in Rochester on Post Avenue.