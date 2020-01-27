Rochester Chief of Staff remembers Kobe Bryant as “genuine, kind, caring”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Alex Yudelson works in downtown Rochester as the city’s Chief of Staff.

Before that, he worked in the White House, where he got to know Kobe Bryant.

“He was more than just a basketball player to people,” said Yudelson. “He kind of was basketball for a lot of people, and so much more.”

Bryant visited the White House while Yudelson worked there. Yudelson described Bryant as “genuine, kind, caring,” and “very approachable.”

Yudelson said after his tenure in Washington, stayed in touch with Bryant.

“And I think that’s just how he was,” Yudelson said. “He wanted to bounce ideas off people, he saw everybody as an equal.”

Yudelson posted this tweet after Sunday after hearing the news:

Getting to know @kobebryant was one of the great joys of my life. Absolutely devastating. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/C2naAeJrYD — Alex Yudelson (@AlexYudelson) January 26, 2020

“We’ll all remember the basketball side of him,” said Yudelson, “but that personal side, that hopefully a lot of people got to see later in life – his relationship with his daughter, his filmmaking, his Oscar, I think a lot of people got some insight into that, but to have known him was really special.”