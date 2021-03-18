Rochester Charter School Lottery Application Deadline is April 1

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester charter school lottery deadline is quickly approaching, and parents are encouraged to apply now when schools have the most openings. April 1 is the Rochester charter school lottery deadline for fall 2021.

Through GoodSchoolsRoc.org, parents and guardians of children in grades K-12 can apply to all 12 area charter schools in 22 Rochester locations through an easy online application. The application can be found here and is free and accessible in English and Spanish on any web-enabled device.

Rochester charter schools enroll 6,000 students. Applying takes only a few minutes. Charters accept students who need extra help in school, have IEPs and are English language learners.

After the April 1 deadline, schools that receive more applications than they have open seats will conduct a lottery. Names will be drawn at random through a computer program, and students may be accepted at more than one school.

All Rochester area charter schools participate in GoodSchoolsRoc.org, including (some have more than one location):

· Academy of Health Sciences Charter School

· Discovery Charter School

· Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School

· Exploration Elementary Charter School for Science & Technology

· Genesee Community Charter School

· Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts

· Rochester Academy Charter School

· Rochester Prep Charter School

· University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men

· Urban Choice Charter School

· Vertus Charter School

· Young Women’s College Prep Charter School

For more information click here or call the GoodSchoolsRoc Helpline at (585) 491-9777.