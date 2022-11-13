ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local chapter of Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) held a special memorial event Saturday to celebrate 90 years in operation.

The national organization is the oldest active veterans group in the United States. JWV was founded as a voice for Jewish veterans, and as a way to fight against antisemitism.

News 8’s Adam Chodak was a guest speaker at Saturday’s event, where he boasted the courage of the Jewish community. He says the fight against fascism is not over.

“And so the soldiers […] and their courage, continue to hold it at bay, but it’s not just them,” Chodak said. “It’s also lawmakers, and journalists, and teachers, and doctors, and, I don’t care who you are and what title you have: We are standing up against fascism every single day. And that takes courage.”

Nationally, Jewish War Veterans is celebrating its 125th anniversary.