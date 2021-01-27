Rochester centenarian celebrates 100th birthday with shot of whisky

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nancy Macano celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, and her family and staff at Hill Haven were there to make it a special day.

Nancy’s family has carried on a birthday tradition with her for more than 20 years — a shot of whisky. Fireball was the drink of choice for the big 100.

“She is a fireball,” said Nancy’s daughter, Carol McBride. “My mother is something else. She takes nothing from nobody. She’s a hard worker and doesn’t let anything bother her. That’s the secret to her life, she doesn’t let things get to her.”

Nancy is a lung, ovarian, and breast cancer survivor. She sang in nightclubs as a teenager and worked as a hairdresser until she was nearly 70 years old.