ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we enter the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, the annual Rochester St. Patrick’s Parade went off with a bang earlier today downtown.

This celebration all around was to highlight all the Irish Heritage throughout Rochester that built the city and surrounding Metro to what it is today. But it also brought life to a lot of Downtown businesses who were racing to take advantage of the crowds.

The parade began right near the Wall Street Bar and Grill, which was closed earlier this year due to a fire. Owner Melissa Gallina says that the staff worked day and night to open up again on time.

“We lost quite a bit of money being closed,” Gallina says. “We’re just hoping to get back on track and get it going. We are extremely fortunate and my staff is amazing because they have worked tirelessly.”

People of all ages lined the streets to take in all the Irish culture put on by local organizations and businesses that make up how special Rochester is today. Giving adults and kids things to enjoy.

Seven-year-old Jack Freudenvoll said that he went to the parade “To get a lot of candy and have it for a very long time.”

Domonic Rossi said that “I’ve been liking everything so far, just like the bands about this parade.”

Since the parade returned last year after Covid-19 hit, many groups came out without needing to have masks or social distancing revolve around their celebration.

“It’s so nice and it feels so free to not have to constantly be worried about being next to someone, touching shoulders and we can actually talk to people and be open again,” celebrator Courtney Betkowski said. “It’s great, I get to meet a lot of new people.”

“It’s just nice to see everyone together and out again like the good old days,” Ellizay Morales said. “With covid we haven’t been able to enjoy ourselves and live life a little bit so I’m just happy to be here today.”

Despite the snowy conditions from the night before and temperatures below freezing, the weather did not stop parade goers from partying the way they want to.

“I came here from Detroit, and in Rochester it’s the same stuff,” Makenna Wikjanen said. “This is something you don’t want to miss. Rochester does it so well.”

“Beer’s making me warm and walking like this is also great,” Grace Collins said. “So I’m just loaded up and enjoying the day.”

For both this and next weekend, local law enforcement have stepped up patrols. Rochester Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have traffic and crowd control plans, and say they will also be monitoring who’s getting behind the wheel.

So they urge everyone to please drink responsibly.

If you missed any of the parade, News 8 covered the entire event. See highlights of News 8 staff, local paradegoers and a full stream of the parade here.