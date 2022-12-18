ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local fans celebrated Sunday after Argentina’s victory at the world cup.

Fans gathered at Salvatore’s on East Main Street today to support their favorite teams.

John Coraggioso, the owner of Salvatore’s, said it was great having everyone gathering together, and seeing everybody have a good time. Many fans were rooting for Argentina!

“The world cup is huge, its like the Superbowl of the world so, everyone wants to watch,” Coraggioso said. “We have a lot of European families here, everyone loves soccer so they come and support the teams that they love. Again, like I said everyone is rooting for Argentina. this is Messi’s probably last world cup so he’s a legend.”

Coraggioso also said that many people in the community gathered at Salvatore’s for the Bills game yesterday.