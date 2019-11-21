Rochester Catholic Diocese back in court, denied switch from bankruptcy court to state court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Catholic Diocese of Rochester returned to court Thursday regarding the multiple child victim’s act lawsuits filed against it.

Continental Insurance made a motion to move the case from bankruptcy court to state court. That’s one of the insurance companies that could be on the hook for what the diocese experts to be tens of million of dollars in lawsuit payouts.

The judge ultimately denied that move.

Continental did this to get out of having to help the diocese pay for those settlements. If the judge had followed through with the motion it could have been a sticky situation for both diocese and survivors.

“The problem with that is it could create delays and could slow things down in the bankruptcy court,” said survivor’s attorney Steve Boyd. “From the diocese and the survivors point of view we have a shared interest that there be as much insurance as possible.”

The judge instructed the diocese to file a motion for mediation with the insurance companies. The attorneys believe the judge will support that motion.

If so, all insurance companies will be forced to work out a solution.