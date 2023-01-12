ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s been one week since a fire ravaged through a building on Rochester’s East Avenue, which houses several local businesses.

One of them, Akimbo Bookshop, has lost nearly everything. However, the owner says she is hoping to rebuild.

In the early morning hours last Wednesday, Rachel Crawford woke up to a call she hoped she’d never have to take.

“It is my life savings. It’s everything I had to my name,” said Crawford, Akimbo Bookshop owner and founder.

A three-alarm fire, deemed electrical in nature, started in Veneto Wood Fired Pizza and Pasta downstairs and crept up to her business.

A spokesperson for the Rochester Fire Department says the cause was isolated to a dryer that was connected at the restaurant.

Crawford opened the store in the spring, and says she is now forced to start over from the beginning.

“I still wake up in the morning and think I’m going to work,” said Crawford, “I miss the other folks who come in with their rants, or their new favorite book. I miss the organizing. I miss the art shows. I want my bookstore back. I want our bookstore back.”

Crawford says insurance won’t cover most of the damages, so she’s turning to the community for help and is in search of a new space in Rochester.

“We did a lot here. We did food drives. We did back to school drives for kids in our immediate neighborhood. We want to keep that feeling. We want to keep the arts alive. We want to keep the books alive. And, I’m on it, if we can get the funding,” said Crawford.

While the timeline of the future is uncertain at this time, Crawford says she is hopeful she will reopen with the help of the community’s support.

Akimbo Bookshop has set up a GoFundMe to help efforts to rebuild and reopen. If you’d like to donate, visit here.