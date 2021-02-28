Rochester Black Young Professionals hosts food donation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officials say 60,000 families in Rochester will suffer from food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rochester Black Young Professionals held a food drive Saturday to help those families.

Organizers at Saturday’s multi-location food drive said more than 100 cars showed up with their trunks full of food to donate. Cassandra Scott is one of many volunteers helping with the large effort to fight hunger. Rochester Black Young Professionals and other sponsors hosted the drive-thru food donation at four different locations throughout the Rochester area.

“We’re participating in sorting and carrying food to and from cars that have donated,” Scott said. “In Rochester, since the pandemic has hit, food shortages have been common so we’re looking to close that gap.”

Organizers said all the food collected throughout Rochester and Brighton will be donated to seven different food banks. Donations can also be made online and 100 percent of the donations will go to the food programs.

It’s a team effort that Taren Greenidge is happy to be a part of.

“We know the pandemic has hit families really hard and it is sometimes difficult for them just to put food on the table,” Greenidge said. “So the food programs are already in the community doing their part and giving out food to these families so we wanted to do our part.”

Greenidge said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“We actually had 23 different organizations who cosponsored this event with us,” Greenidge said. “The community provided an amazing response. We are so thrilled with the amount of food that we were able to collect for the programs.”