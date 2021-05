ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Black Nurses Association is hosting a nursing career fair on Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

According to organizers, the event is open to all interested in nursing.

Topics will include:

Educational pathways in nursing Nursepreneurship Middle and high school students: nursing forum Nursing specialties: career options in nursing

Nurses week will continue with other scheduled events.

More information can be found here.