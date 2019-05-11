Rochester bicyclist hospitalized after having been struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A blue Volvo struck a 19-year-old bicyclist in Rochester on Saturday.
Monroe County Sheriff's deputies said the bicyclist is a Rochester resident. The accident took place on Durnan Street near Hudson Avenue.
The bicyclist said he had pains to his upper body and AMR transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the name of the bicyclist. No further details were provided on the nature of his injuries.
More Stories
-
Scattered rain showers continue Sunday night and Monday, with…
-
-
After heavy rains over several days, organizers have announced the…