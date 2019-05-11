Rochester bicyclist hospitalized after having been struck by vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A blue Volvo struck a 19-year-old bicyclist in Rochester on Saturday.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies said the bicyclist is a Rochester resident. The accident took place on Durnan Street near Hudson Avenue.

The bicyclist said he had pains to his upper body and AMR transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the name of the bicyclist. No further details were provided on the nature of his injuries.