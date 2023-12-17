ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City’s Bureau of Assessment began mailing disclosure notices to Rochester property owners this week with estimates reflecting new assessed values for residential and commercial properties. The notices include the old and new assessment amounts and an estimate of any change in the property owner’s City and School tax amounts.

The City Assessor reassesses all properties every four years. The last reassessment was completed for the 2020-21 tax roll.

All 64,900 properties in the city were individually reassessed based on many variables, according to City officials. The new assessments reflect property improvements and nearby home sales.

Officials say an increase in a property’s assessment does not necessarily result in an increase in taxes.

Property owners who believe their new tentative assessment is inaccurate can schedule an appointment with a City appraiser.

Arrangements for a meeting, either in-person or by phone, can be made by calling 311 from inside the city limits or (585) 428-5990. Meetings are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The deadline to schedule an appointment is Tuesday, February 9, 2024.

Property owners are encouraged to review sales of homes in their neighborhoods before their meeting and should bring supporting documents such as real estate appraisals, home equity loan documents, and interior photos to discuss with the appraiser.

“The last few years of increasing real estate prices have had an impact on property values and therefore impact property assessments,” Michael Zazzara, City of Rochester Assessor said

Key dates related to the City’s property reassessments include:

· Dec. 2023 – disclosure notices sent to notify owners of proposed new assessments; scheduled meetings begin with City appraisers to review assessment

· Feb. 1, 2024 – last day for exemption application filing

· Feb. 9, 2024 – last day to call to schedule a review meeting with a City appraiser

· March 19, 2024 – last day to file a complaint for the Board of Assessment Review

· May 1, 2024 – final assessment roll is filed

· July 1, 2024 – City and school tax bills generated based on the new assessments

· Jan. 1, 2025 – Monroe County tax bills generated based on the new assessments

Property tax exemptions are available for seniors (aged 65+), veterans, disabled property owners and more; for a complete list of exemptions, visit the City’s website or call the exemption hotline at (585) 428-6994. The deadline to file an exemption is February 1, 2024.

For more information on the 2024 reassessment click here.