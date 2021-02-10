Rochester band raising money to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients connect with family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of local people have been hospitalized and isolated from their families. Now, some of Rochester’s best brass musicians are doing something about it.

On February 16 and again on March 14, Prime Time Brass will perform to raise money to buy iPads for Unity Hospital in Greece, as a lifeline for COVID-19 patients. Band member Bill Ray says his father was hospitalized back in November.

“The biggest problem we had during the whole thing was we couldn’t contact him,” Ray said. “They didn’t have the iPads or they weren’t available, so we’re trying to create some money here by doing what we do.”

The livestreamed fundraiser is called Jazz for Unity. Click here for more information.