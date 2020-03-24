Rochester area makes birthday cards for the whole neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For anyone who wanted to have a big together, it’s a tough time. Bars are closed, venues are closed, and birthday celebrations are all pretty much off.

A lot of people want to help — including writing a simple verse — but one family thought they would write the neighborhood some birthday cards.

Jill Nobes has been making the lion’s share of the cards, but working from home dad Bill, along with Fairport school students Macky and Bronson chip in a little as well.

“I think it was Bronson, because of his birthday,” Jill said. “A couple week ago, it was a depressing day when we cancelled vacation plans for spring break and his birthday plans.”

The family Nobes, Left to right: Macky, Bill, Jill, Bronson

They’ve made about 14 cards so far, but that doesn’t mean they won’t ramp up production if the demand doesn’t increase.

The cards have personalized messages, games, and words of encouragement.

Bronson says he just wants people to be happy when they get their cards.