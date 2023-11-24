BRIGHTON N.Y. (WROC) — Rebecca Carney is the owner of a small business in Brighton called Cook’s World, –which is an upscale cookware store. You’ll find things like cutlery, appliances, and gift items. She and her staff have been in business for 45 years.



She says it’s great that locals remember to check out the gems in the surrounding area.



“There are a lot of small businesses especially around this area that are great that a lot of people don’t even know about, and so small business Saturday is a great chance for people to get out and see what’s available,” said Carney.

Jalissa Rodriguez says she and her son tackling Black Friday deals to get a head start on Christmas presents. Well, she says him more so than her..



“He is always shopping; he runs my pockets. But no Jovani loves Christmas, and this is his first real Christmas where he’s old enough to know what’s going on, so we’ve been doing a lot of shopping,” said Rodriguez.



Hayden Grennon says she came out to spend quality time with her friend and isn’t really into Black Friday shopping but heavily encourages the community to take advantage of small business Saturday.



“Small businesses are so important because if we give our money to these huge corporations, you know we’re not going to have smaller things and eventually you’re going to see things like little bookstore that are just run by locals. Those are going to go away, and life would be really really boring,” said Grennon.

Rebecca Carney says Cook’s World, which is located on 2179 Monroe Ave, has plenty of sales and specials going on tomorrow that will remain until they are out of stock.