Rochester-area crossing guards recognized for their valued work Video

ROCHESTER (WROC) - More than 150 local school crossing guards were recognized Thursday for their hard work.

Some of these crossing guards have dedicated more than half their life to protecting children in the community. including Ann Boden whose been a crossing guard in the Town of Irondequoit for 50 years. And Bob Cohen whose been a crossing guard in the Town of Brighton for 25 years.

“I love it and I'll probably be there for another 25 who knows,” says Cohen.

Despite the harsh weather conditions in western New York.

Emily Noonan: “What gets you through that bad weather?”

Cohen: “Talking to all the good kids.”

Judy Bugajski has also been a crossing guard for 25 years. She tells us, “It keeps the children safe. There's a lot of distracted drivers I've seen people go by me texting and not even paying attention.”

According to AAA, since 1935, the traffic death rate for school age students has been cut in half. AAA says this is due in large part to the dedicated service of crossing guards.