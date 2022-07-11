ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local program that strives to improve low to moderate income homes while making them more energy efficient is getting a boost.

The New York State Senate presented a grant of $50,000 to the Rochester Area Community Foundation Monday. The state funding will go toward the nonprofit’s RENEW program, which stands for “Rochester Energy Efficiency and Weatherization.”

As of February, RENEW and community partners have invested nearly $6 million to help improve more than 400 homes in Monroe County for families who would otherwise be ineligible.

“We talk about cooling bills and rising energy costs, when it’s cold in the winter, we talk about heat bills and making sure we can afford our heat and keep our families safe,” State Senator Jeremy Cooney said. “This program does both, with an eye to recognizing that we have a responsibility to do everything we can to reduce greenhouse emissions in New York State, and this program matches both.”

Senator Cooney says so far, residents assisted by the RENEW program have saved up to 50 percent in fuel costs, while eliminating close to 300 tons of greenhouse gas emissions in our community.