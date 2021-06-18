City of Rochester announces 3-phase plan to fulfill RASE Commission proposals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester alongside Mayor Lovely Warren announced on Friday a comprehensive three-phase plan with the goal of fulfilling the recommendations set forth by the Commission on Racial and Structural Equity report.

The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity — or RASE — released its inaugural report in March. RASE officials said the report, which is nearly 300 pages, “No Time for Excuses; It’s Time for Action” is a culmination of six months of data collection, analysis, and community input that resulted in five systemic solutions and nearly 40 recommendations to “dismantle institutional racism and structural inequities across the City of Rochester and County of Monroe for all residents.”

City officials announced on Friday that the road map designed to accomplish the recommendations outlined by RASE, is split in three phases:

Principle Review Community Leadership Establishment of a RASE Council.

City officials said the plan is to accomplish one phase per quarter. The first stage of the plan, Principle Review, is currently in progress. During this process, Rochester leaders highlighted responses to 97 of the report’s original recommendations. As a result of their findings, a $1 million package was approved to put the report’s recommendations in place.

The purpose behind the second phase, Community Leadership, is to encourage community organizations and stakeholders not owned by the City or County to take ownership of RASE recommendations.

“The core values underscore the City’s and Monroe County’s commitment to establishing and strengthening our partnerships across municipalities, but more importantly, across the community,” Dr. Cephas Archie, Rochester’s Chief Equity Officer and the City’s Liaison to the RASE Commission said in a statement.

The phase process will end with the establishment of a RASE Council, which will act as a successor body comprised of former RASE Commissioners and City and/or County community stakeholders. The council will be responsible for monitoring the pace of the implementation project, along with creating a feedback system to ensure community input is accounted for.

The RASE Commission was created in June of 2020 in an effort to overcome systemic and institutional inequities. As a result, Rochester’s three-phase implementation plan was put in place to make RASE’s recommendations a reality.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.