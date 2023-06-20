ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The Rochester Animal Services Shelter is seeking foster parents for their furry friends. Their foster care program provides the opportunity for community members to care for animals before adoption.

The city’s animal shelter is currently at capacity, meaning several dogs and cats have nowhere to stay. Rochester Animal Services will provide everything you need; they just need people who are willing to temporarily care for these animals.

Rochester Animal Services has been using their foster program since 2014 to give animals a home environment to help get them adopted. Currently, the shelter has 42 dogs and 49 cats under their care, but that’s more than they have space for.

That’s why they’re asking the community to lend a hand and foster them until they are able to find these animals a permanent home.

David Langley with the shelter says serving as a foster home can last anywhere between one week to several months, so you’ll want to be mindful of the commitment before taking on the responsibility. He also says fostering can lead to a brighter future for these animals.

“It opens up space at the shelter, it allows the pets that are in foster homes to have a better chance of being adopted because they are decompressing, and the foster caregiver can gather more information in a more comfortable environment which can lead to better adoption outcomes because that foster caregiver is seeing that animal in its best light.”

For those who do choose to foster an animal, it’s easy. Rochester Animal Services will provide food, supplies, and veterinary care. To become a foster, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/FosterAPet.