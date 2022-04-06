ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Americans player has been suspended for using homophobic language during a recent game, American Hockey League (AHL) officials announced Wednesday.

According to the AHL, forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended for eight games as a consequence of using homophobic language during a game on March 30 against the Utica Comets.

Holmstrom was assessed a game misconduct penalty in the first period of that game for using offensive language.

According to the AHL Wednesday, Holmstrom has already served two games of the suspension.

League officials say as part of the suspension, Holmstrom will participate in “diversity and inclusive education.”

Officials added: “The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment, and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.”

A statement from Amerks general manager Jason Karmanos Wednesday said:

“We were made aware of an inappropriate comment made by one of our players in a recent game. Once aware, we took immediate action through numerous conversations with the player, team, and league. To be clear, we have no tolerance for any form of hate and regret any harm this comment has inflicted. We strive to maintain an inclusive environment in which our differences are celebrated. We have sought counseling and awareness resources for the player.”