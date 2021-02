ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets in advance of a major winter weather system forecast to impact much of the state with heavy snow, cold temperatures and ice in many areas. The storm system is expected to begin Monday morning and continue through Tuesday evening. Most locations across the state are forecast to receive snow accumulations from 6 to 12 inches, while some areas could be impacted by a mixture of sleet and ice up to 1/5 of an inch.

Travel conditions could be extremely difficult at times, especially late Monday evening through Tuesday morning, when heavier snow could combine with gusty winds and rapidly decreasing temperatures.