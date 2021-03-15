Rochester airport gets $12 million from latest COVID-19 relief package

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will receive $12,061,336 from the latest COVID-19 relief package, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Monday.
According to the Senate Majority Leader, the recently-signed American Rescue Plan includes more than $84 million for Upstate New York’s airports. Additionally, Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority is set to receive $45,480,679 as part of the same package.
“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Sen. Schumer in a Monday press release. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”
This new funding adds to the $143 million previously provided to Upstate New York airports in previous relief bills.
Schumer said the federal funding allocated for them in the American Rescue Plan will help transportation systems keep their wheels turning while New York recovers from the pandemic and returns to “normal.”
Estimated breakdowns of the $480 million going to Upstate New York airports and transit systems can be found below:
|AIRPORTS
|AIRPORT NAME
|GRAND TOTAL
|Albany International
|$13,395,263
|Plattsburgh International
|$2,158,652
|Columbia County
|$59,000
|Saratoga County
|$59,000
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|$59,000
|Schenectady County
|$59,000
|Adirondack Regional
|$59,000
|Fulton County
|$32,000
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|$22,000
|Piseco
|$22,000
|Lake Placid
|$22,000
|Malone-Dufort
|$22,000
|Syracuse Hancock International
|$12,209,054
|Ogdensburg International
|$1,155,748
|Watertown International
|$1,130,240
|Massena International-Richards Field
|$59,000
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|$59,000
|Griffiss International
|$59,000
|Oswego County
|$32,000
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|$32,000
|Hamilton Municipal
|$32,000
|Greater Rochester International
|$12,061,336
|Penn Yan
|$59,000
|Perry-Warsaw
|$32,000
|Finger Lakes Regional
|$32,000
|Dansville Municipal
|$32,000
|Genesee County
|$32,000
|Canandaigua
|$32,000
|Westchester County
|$8,908,599
|New York Stewart International
|$4,050,393
|Orange County
|$32,000
|Sullivan County International
|$32,000
|Warwick Municipal
|$32,000
|Joseph Y Resnick
|$32,000
|Hudson Valley Regional
|$32,000
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|$2,498,550
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|$1,980,173
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|$1,220,370
|Corning-Painted Post
|$32,000
|Tri-Cities
|$32,000
|Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field
|$32,000
|Sidney Municipal
|$32,000
|Albert S. Nader Regional
|$32,000
|Lt Warren Eaton
|$32,000
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|$32,000
|Hornell Municipal
|$22,000
|Buffalo Niagara International
|$20,143,833
|Niagara Falls International
|$2,120,929
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|$32,000
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|$32,000
|TRANSIT SYSTEMS
|URBANIZED AREA (UZA)
|ARPA TRANSIT APPORTIONMENT
|Albany-Schenectady, NY (CDTA)
|$51,653,331
|Bridgeport-Stamford, CT-NY
|$87,496,788
|Buffalo, NY
|$79,412,566
|Ithaca, NY (TCAT)
|$7,136,606
|Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY-NJ
|$66,481,159
|Rochester, NY (RGRTA)
|$45,480,679
|Syracuse, NY (Centro)
|$34,136,106
|Utica, NY (Centro)
|$4,426,275
|Elmira, NY (C -TRAN)
|$2,112,816
|Kingston, NY
|$1,310,895
|Binghamton, NY-PA (BC Transit)
|$2,390,194
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|$515,072
|Glens Falls, NY
|$407,614
|Watertown, NY (CitiBus)
|$250,973
|Middletown, NY
|$125, 700
|NYSDOT Rural (5311)
|$12,502,109