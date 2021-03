Rochester airport gets $12 million from latest COVID-19 relief package

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will receive $12,061,336 from the latest COVID-19 relief package, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

According to the Senate Majority Leader, the recently-signed American Rescue Plan includes more than $84 million for Upstate New York’s airports. Additionally, Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority is set to receive $45,480,679 as part of the same package.

“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Sen. Schumer in a Monday press release. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”

This new funding adds to the $143 million previously provided to Upstate New York airports in previous relief bills.

Schumer said the federal funding allocated for them in the American Rescue Plan will help transportation systems keep their wheels turning while New York recovers from the pandemic and returns to “normal.”

Estimated breakdowns of the $480 million going to Upstate New York airports and transit systems can be found below:

AIRPORTS AIRPORT NAME GRAND TOTAL Albany International $13,395,263 Plattsburgh International $2,158,652 Columbia County $59,000 Saratoga County $59,000 Floyd Bennett Memorial $59,000 Schenectady County $59,000 Adirondack Regional $59,000 Fulton County $32,000 Ticonderoga Municipal $22,000 Piseco $22,000 Lake Placid $22,000 Malone-Dufort $22,000 Syracuse Hancock International $12,209,054 Ogdensburg International $1,155,748 Watertown International $1,130,240 Massena International-Richards Field $59,000 Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field $59,000 Griffiss International $59,000 Oswego County $32,000 Cortland County-Chase Field $32,000 Hamilton Municipal $32,000 Greater Rochester International $12,061,336 Penn Yan $59,000 Perry-Warsaw $32,000 Finger Lakes Regional $32,000 Dansville Municipal $32,000 Genesee County $32,000 Canandaigua $32,000 Westchester County $8,908,599 New York Stewart International $4,050,393 Orange County $32,000 Sullivan County International $32,000 Warwick Municipal $32,000 Joseph Y Resnick $32,000 Hudson Valley Regional $32,000 Elmira/Corning Regional $2,498,550 Ithaca Tompkins Regional $1,980,173 Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $1,220,370 Corning-Painted Post $32,000 Tri-Cities $32,000 Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field $32,000 Sidney Municipal $32,000 Albert S. Nader Regional $32,000 Lt Warren Eaton $32,000 Cattaraugus County-Olean $32,000 Hornell Municipal $22,000 Buffalo Niagara International $20,143,833 Niagara Falls International $2,120,929 Chautauqua County/Dunkirk $32,000 Chautauqua County/Jamestown $32,000