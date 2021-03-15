Rochester airport gets $12 million from latest COVID-19 relief package

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will receive $12,061,336 from the latest COVID-19 relief package, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

According to the Senate Majority Leader, the recently-signed American Rescue Plan includes more than $84 million for Upstate New York’s airports. Additionally, Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority is set to receive $45,480,679 as part of the same package.

“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Sen. Schumer in a Monday press release. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”

This new funding adds to the $143 million previously provided to Upstate New York airports in previous relief bills.

Schumer said the federal funding allocated for them in the American Rescue Plan will help transportation systems keep their wheels turning while New York recovers from the pandemic and returns to “normal.”

Estimated breakdowns of the $480 million going to Upstate New York airports and transit systems can be found below:

AIRPORTS
AIRPORT NAMEGRAND TOTAL
Albany International$13,395,263
Plattsburgh International$2,158,652
Columbia County$59,000
Saratoga County$59,000
Floyd Bennett Memorial$59,000
Schenectady County$59,000
Adirondack Regional$59,000
Fulton County$32,000
Ticonderoga Municipal$22,000
Piseco$22,000
Lake Placid$22,000
Malone-Dufort$22,000
Syracuse Hancock International$12,209,054
Ogdensburg International$1,155,748
Watertown International$1,130,240
Massena International-Richards Field$59,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field$59,000
Griffiss International$59,000
Oswego County$32,000
Cortland County-Chase Field$32,000
Hamilton Municipal$32,000
Greater Rochester International$12,061,336
Penn Yan$59,000
Perry-Warsaw$32,000
Finger Lakes Regional$32,000
Dansville Municipal$32,000
Genesee County$32,000
Canandaigua$32,000
Westchester County$8,908,599
New York Stewart International$4,050,393
Orange County$32,000
Sullivan County International$32,000
Warwick Municipal$32,000
Joseph Y Resnick$32,000
Hudson Valley Regional$32,000
Elmira/Corning Regional$2,498,550
Ithaca Tompkins Regional$1,980,173
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field$1,220,370
Corning-Painted Post$32,000
Tri-Cities$32,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field$32,000
Sidney Municipal$32,000
Albert S. Nader Regional$32,000
Lt Warren Eaton$32,000
Cattaraugus County-Olean$32,000
Hornell Municipal$22,000
Buffalo Niagara International$20,143,833
Niagara Falls International$2,120,929
Chautauqua County/Dunkirk$32,000
Chautauqua County/Jamestown$32,000
TRANSIT SYSTEMS
URBANIZED AREA (UZA)ARPA TRANSIT APPORTIONMENT
Albany-Schenectady, NY (CDTA)$51,653,331
Bridgeport-Stamford, CT-NY$87,496,788
Buffalo, NY$79,412,566
Ithaca, NY (TCAT)$7,136,606
Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY-NJ$66,481,159
Rochester, NY (RGRTA)$45,480,679
Syracuse, NY (Centro)$34,136,106
Utica, NY (Centro)$4,426,275
Elmira, NY  (C -TRAN)$2,112,816
Kingston, NY$1,310,895
Binghamton, NY-PA  (BC Transit)$2,390,194
Saratoga Springs, NY$515,072
Glens Falls, NY$407,614
Watertown, NY (CitiBus)$250,973
Middletown, NY$125, 700
NYSDOT Rural (5311)$12,502,109

