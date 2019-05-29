Rochester Accessible Adventures receives grant for Parkinson’s community

Rochester Accessible Adventures has received Community Grant funding from the Parkinson’s Foundation. The funding will be used to support health and wellness needs in the PD community.

The organization’s project, Inspiring Hope Improving Ability, starts in May. Rochester Accessible Adventures hopes to connect individuals with PD, their caregivers, family members, and friends to active recreation opportunities within the community.

The organization says the project is a combination of education, outreach, and ‘red carpet’ events, along with incentives for on-going participation.

For the full list of the 2019 grant recipients visit parkinson.org/2019grants.