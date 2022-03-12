ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first major public gathering put on by the City of Rochester since the coronavirus pandemic began drew thousands of people downtown as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade came back to life.

From bands to dance performances and cool floats, people were anxious to get back into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

Families lined East Avenue and Main Street for what seemed like an endless show of traditional Irish celebrations that make Rochester special.

“It’s great to see people out hanging around and having a good time,” Dan Western told us as he watched the parade with his daughter. “The city is coming back to life.”

“My dad is from Ireland so we’re always celebrating,” Meghan O’Dwyer of Rochester added. “St. Patrick’s Day is 24/7 every day of the year for my family so it’s very fun.”

Even with snow coming down and temperatures in the 20s, that didn’t stop crowds from turning out to give off the normal St. Patrick’s Day vibes the city is used to this time of year.

“Just because it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get out here and do things,” Esti Barco said. “It’s nice to bring the family down and just kind of watch our community be together again.”

Spectators were treated to live performances from Irish Dance Schools and bands based in Rochester, linking traditional Ireland celebrations to the city.

“We compete regionally, nationally and in world competition,” instructor Charlie Young explained. “We have kids that modest right up to world champions. They were just doing basic group dancing or what we call figure ceili dancing.”

After going through two St. Patrick’s Days with their blocks empty, restaurants and bars took advantage of the holiday foot traffic.

“This one of our busiest times of the year,” Wall Street Bar and Grill Co-Owner Melissa Vaccaro said. “We love having all the people down here. It just brings so much energy to our city that I think we’ve missed for a long time.”

And even with the parade wrapped up, bars and restaurants up and down its route have been open since 10:00 a.m. and they’ll remain open until late into Saturday night. A big boost in business they say is much needed after getting through the pandemic.