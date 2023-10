ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those with RIT’s Women in Computing program are working to make sure women stay interested in STEM.

During a free event October 28, organizers will bring young girls together to learn the art of programming and hacking.

It’s called ROCGirl Hacks.

Middle and high school girls will develop websites and games, and then get to hack into them. They are then judged by a panel. For more information about how to register, click here.