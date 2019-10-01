New terrace on the Genesee now open, part of ROC the Riverway project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ROC the Riverway update Monday as city officials revealed upgrades to the terrace at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The Joseph A. Floreano Terrace will now be open to the public and let people get closer to the water. Additional upgrades were made possible with a grant from RG&E. New lighting will be installed so that people can walk the terrace at night as well.

Mayor Lovely Warren says the terrace will connect the other ROC the Riverway projects, which she says are vital to the area.

“For decades we’ve been missing critical pieces, large areas where the river front was underutilized and inaccessible. Not anymore,” said Warren.

The terrace will ultimately become part of the Genesee Riverway Trail.