ROC the Falls at Genesee Brewhouse

Music, food and come on... beer!

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:41 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:41 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Tonight the Genesee Brewing Company kicked off its huge birthday bash with their first ever Roc the Falls event. 

The free event celebrated the company's 141st birthday with live music, food trucks, and of course...some Genesee Beer, all while enjoying a view of High Falls. 

Roc the Falls is just the beginning to a series of events. Genesee Brew House views it as a way to bring the community together, and hope to continue it for the rest of the summer. 

On July 19th they will host a community corn hole tournament, and a Summer Send Off on September 6th. 

